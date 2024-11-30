Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Stratasys has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $686.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stratasys by 24.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $322,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

