NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NWE opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 600.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 58.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

