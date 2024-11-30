NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.49. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.70 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,905. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,290. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,974,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $439,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

