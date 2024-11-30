GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $197.07 and last traded at $197.85. Approximately 1,340,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,463,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,659. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,345 shares of company stock worth $3,897,255. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

