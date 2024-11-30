Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in November

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 14,844,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Alfa stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

