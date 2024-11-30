Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in November

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 14,844,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Alfa stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.
About Alfa
