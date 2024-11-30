Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.