ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $251.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.93. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $203.20 and a 12-month high of $349.44.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

