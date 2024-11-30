ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,885.7 days.
ALPEK Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.75 on Friday. ALPEK has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.
About ALPEK
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALPEK
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is a SEC Filing?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.