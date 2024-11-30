Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.
ALD Price Performance
ALLDF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. ALD has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.
ALD Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALD
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.