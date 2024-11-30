Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $314.29 and last traded at $310.98. 13,258,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 11,204,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,719 shares of company stock worth $65,309,711. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.