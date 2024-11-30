ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Get ITT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $156.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. ITT has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ITT by 315.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.