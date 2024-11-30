Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,998 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 289.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 193,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 26,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 437.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $222.18 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,312 shares of company stock worth $831,742. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.