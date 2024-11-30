Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,982 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

