Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 50,490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 398,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $108.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.