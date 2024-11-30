Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 110.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

