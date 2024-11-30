Cerity Partners LLC Sells 89,254 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,254 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $163.79 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $164.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

