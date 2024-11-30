Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,155,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000.

MLPX stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $64.72.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

