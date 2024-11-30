Cerity Partners LLC Sells 28,562 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,006 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 111,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

