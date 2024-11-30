Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,385,000 after acquiring an additional 375,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

