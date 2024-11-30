Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $260.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $158.42 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.24.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

