Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

