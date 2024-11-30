SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,599,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 834,385 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 152.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 934,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 564,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

