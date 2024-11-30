Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.9 %

AXON opened at $646.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.28 and a 52 week high of $652.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 167.17, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.18 and a 200-day moving average of $376.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AXON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,256 shares of company stock worth $87,783,120. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.