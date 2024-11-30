Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.9 %
AXON opened at $646.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.28 and a 52 week high of $652.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 167.17, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.18 and a 200-day moving average of $376.61.
In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,256 shares of company stock worth $87,783,120. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Axon Enterprise Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
