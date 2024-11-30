Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 8,117 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after buying an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $248.66 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

