Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

