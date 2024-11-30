Cerity Partners LLC Sells 766 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $125.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a market cap of $436.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

