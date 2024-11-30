Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

