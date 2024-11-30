Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after buying an additional 101,211 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $17,913,521. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $567.64 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.73 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $795.21 and its 200-day moving average is $817.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.