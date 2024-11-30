Cerity Partners LLC Buys 36,543 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HSBC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

