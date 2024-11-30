Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 5,874 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 331,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $900,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

View Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.