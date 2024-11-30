Cerity Partners LLC Sells 187,395 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,395 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

