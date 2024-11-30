Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 921.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

