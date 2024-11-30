Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

