Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,261 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

