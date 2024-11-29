Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.71 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

