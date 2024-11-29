Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 104 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQV stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

