Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.