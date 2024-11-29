Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $288.36 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average is $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

