CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.01. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

