Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 139 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

Raymond James stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.80. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $170.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.