Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.57 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

