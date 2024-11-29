Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 9,308 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,864,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,212,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.