Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $290.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $216.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

