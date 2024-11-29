Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,188,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $145,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

