EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQT. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

