Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $5,271,064.33 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.6 %

VRT stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $584,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 170.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

