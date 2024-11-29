Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $58,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.7 %

BAP stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.69. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

