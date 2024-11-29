Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 88 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,074,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Everest Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $389.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.04.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

