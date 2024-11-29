Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,737,275.72. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $50,560,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $262.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of -172.67 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $269.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

