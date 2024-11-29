Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,551 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after buying an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

UBER opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

